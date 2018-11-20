Litvinenko widow’s concerns over prospect of Russian becoming Interpol president

The UK and US governments are opposed to Mr Prokopchuk becoming the new president of the international police organisation but he is expected to win widespread support in a vote in Dubai on Wednesday.

Marina Litvinenko warned that Alexander Prokopchuk would not be an “independent” figure and could instead act in a politically-motivated manner.

The widow of poisoned dissident Alexander Litvinenko has warned that critics of Vladimir Putin in the UK will not feel safe if a Russian candidate becomes the president of Interpol.

Mrs Litvinenko’s ex-spy husband was killed in 2006 with radioactive polonium-210 in London in an attack blamed on a Russian intelligence operation.

She told BBC’s Newsnight that having a Russian as president of Interpol would lead to abuse of the “red notice” system for arresting people wanted for extradition.

“Everybody who is asking for political asylum here in the UK now will not feel safe at all,” she said.

Tory MP Bob Seely, an expert in Russian affairs, told the programme: “Putting … a general, a senior representative of one of the most criminalised governments on earth in charge of Interpol makes a mockery of the organisation in principle.

“It looks dreadful and it is only going to increase the likelihood of Russia to abuse the red notice system still further.”

Mr Prokopchuk, a general who is currently an Interpol vice-president, is reportedly the forerunner of two nominees that the agency’s delegates will select from on Wednesday.

Mr Seely criticised the UK Government for failing to take action to stop his candidacy at an earlier stage.

“We have been blindsided by this,” he said. “The Home Office wasn’t talking to the Foreign Office.”

In the Commons on Tuesday, Foreign Office minister Harriett Baldwin said the UK supported the rival candidate, South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang.