Theresa May to hold Brexit talks with Jean-Claude Juncker on future relations with EU

Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday for Brexit talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Downing Street said the meeting was part of the “ongoing negotiations over the future framework” agreement with the EU.

It is understood the talks are set to focus on future long-term relations between the UK and EU, rather than on the withdrawal deal that Mrs May unveiled last week.

The move follows a stormy few days for Mrs May, which have seen the DUP deliver a warning shot across Government bows after accusing the Prime Minister of breaking fundamental promises on Brexit.

In another cause for concern for the PM, Mrs May’s Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez has said Madrid will vote against the withdrawal deal at a special EU summit on Sunday if Gibraltar’s future is not considered a bilateral issue between the UK and Spain.

And a number of Tory MPs are still pushing for a vote of confidence in the PM, although their attempts to topple her appear to have stalled.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said a move to oust Mrs May was "irresponsible and self-indulgent"

He told ITV News: "I'd say to my colleagues that this is the very worst time to engage in leadership speculation or an attempted coup."