- ITV Report
-
The rehab clinics treating China's young people addicted to 'electronic heroin'
It’s probably fair to say many of us feel addicted to the internet – whether it’s using our phones for social media, endless internet shopping or even gaming.
China was the first country in the world to recognise internet addiction as a medical condition.
And there are now hundreds of clinics across the country trying to cure addicts of all ages - even young children.
For ITV's On Assignment, Debi Edward visited one of the military-style camps to see why China has such an unhealthy obsession with the web.
- Watch Debi's full report in On Assignment, broadcast on Tuesday 20th November at 10.45pm on ITV