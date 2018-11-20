The rehab clinics treating China's young people addicted to 'electronic heroin'

It’s probably fair to say many of us feel addicted to the internet – whether it’s using our phones for social media, endless internet shopping or even gaming.

China was the first country in the world to recognise internet addiction as a medical condition.

And there are now hundreds of clinics across the country trying to cure addicts of all ages - even young children.

For ITV's On Assignment, Debi Edward visited one of the military-style camps to see why China has such an unhealthy obsession with the web.