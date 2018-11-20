Police appealing against Barrymore wrongful arrest payout ruling

A police force is challenging a finding that entertainer Michael Barrymore is entitled to “more than nominal” damages over the wrongful arrest he says destroyed his career. Court of Appeal proceedings before three judges in London on Tuesday follow a ruling against Essex Police by a High Court judge in August last year. The force had argued that the comedian and TV presenter should only receive a nominal payout, but Mr Justice Stuart-Smith rejected that argument. Mr Barrymore, who brought his legal action against the police under his real name, Michael Ciaran Parker, values his compensation claim at more than £2.4 million.

Michael Barrymore’s home in Roydon Credit: Andrew Parsons/PA

No decision has yet been made on the sum he will eventually receive as the litigation has centred on the preliminary issue of the level of the payout. Mr Barrymore was arrested and detained in June 2007 on suspicion of the rape and murder of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock, who was found in the swimming pool at his Roydon home six years earlier. Essex Police admitted the arrest was unlawful as the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect he was guilty.

Stuart Lubbock Credit: Essex Police/PA