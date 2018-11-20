Stardust protest to take place in Dublin

A protest march for the victims and survivors of the Stardust fire will take place on Tuesday in Dublin. Forty-eight young people died in the popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin on Valentine’s Day in 1981 in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the state. The most recent campaign began in June, and saw the families gather signatures on postcards petitioning the Attorney General for a fresh inquest, travelling the length and breadth of Ireland. The tally now stands at more than 48,000 – 1,000 signatures for each victim of the fire.

The group will stage a protest on Tuesday, fronted by folk singer Christy Moore, where they will march from Westland Row in Dublin at 11am to the Attorney General’s Office to hand over the postcards, and urge the public to attend. Christy Moore, who wrote the song They Never Came Home about the tragedy, has been a long supporter of the families’ campaign for a new inquest. Antoinette Keegan, who survived the fire but lost her two sisters Mary, 19, and Martina, 16, says the support of the renowned singer has been invaluable. “He’s been behind us from the very start,” she said. “He’s backed us through everything over the years. “We were planning to just walk along the path, but when we informed the Gardai that Christy Moore would be leading it, and we told him what the march was for, they told us they’d have to shut off the road, we’re expecting a big crowd now.” Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan compared the tragedy to the Hillsborough disaster, and urged the public to support the families.

