Student president stands down after call to paint over war memorial

A university students’ union president who sparked outrage when she called for a mural in memory of First World War soldiers to be painted over has stood down from her role.

Emily Dawes posted on Twitter in October the Rothenstein Mural at the University of Southampton should be removed because it only featured “white men”.

She had tweeted: “Mark my words – we’re taking down the mural of white men in the uni Senate room, even if I have to paint over it myself.”

The mural was painted by Sir William Rothenstein in 1916 as a memorial to members of British universities who served in the war and was presented to Southampton in 1959 by the artist’s son.

Now after a period of absence from the role, Miss Dawes has announced she has stood down.