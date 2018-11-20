Two hospital employees, policeman and gunman dead in Chicago shooting

Four people have died in a shooting at a hospital in Chicago, including two hospital employees, a Chicago police officer and the suspected gunman.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the two hospital employees were a doctor and a pharmacy assistant.

Mr Johnson said the shooting began outside the hospital with a “verbal altercation” in a parking area between people who knew each other.

A friend tried to intervene and the suspected gunman pulled up his shirt and showed a weapon.

Gunfire erupted and the shooter ran inside the hospital, where police confronted him.

He said that one of the women killed was in a domestic relationship with the gunman.