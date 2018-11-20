Vast majority of Black Friday 'deals' cheaper or same price at other times

Black Friday is one of the biggest retail events of the year. Credit: PA

Black Friday is one of the biggest retail events of the year, but deals aren't always as special as they first appear according to consumer watchdog Which?. Shoppers are being warned to do their research ahead of the annual sale after it emerged that nearly nine in 10 "deals" available last year had been even cheaper at other times. Which? tracked the prices of 94 popular products, including TVs, cameras and fitness trackers, that were on offer over Black Friday 2017, from six months before until six months afterwards.

It found that an overwhelming majority of products were cheaper at other times of the year, bringing into question the true value of the event. Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, Alex Neill said: "The results of our investigation will disappoint many who are expecting nothing but bargains this Black Friday. "While retailers are bombarding us with promises of great discounts and time-limited sales, it’s clear that not all deals are as good as they might appear. To bag a bargain, do your research and don’t get carried away by the hype when shopping in the upcoming sales."

