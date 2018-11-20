Whale washed ashore with 115 plastic cups and two flip-flops in its stomach

One hundred and fifteen plastic cups and 25 plastic bags were among nearly 6kg of rubbish found in the stomach of a dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia.

Rescuers found the carcass of the 31-foot sperm whale on Monday near Kapota waters in the Southeast Sulawesi province.

Inside the male whale were the cups and bags as well as four plastic bottles, two flip-flops, a nylon sack and more than 1,000 other plastic pieces.

The cause of the death was still unknown and the carcass was to be buried on Tuesday without a necropsy because of its decayed condition.