What the papers say – November 20

Theresa May’s Brexit battle, violence against police officers and Paul Gascoigne make headlines on Tuesday. Hardline Brexiteer Tories have admitted efforts to oust the Prime Minister over her deal have stalled, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Guardian focuses on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s warning that deposing Mrs May would risk “appalling chaos” in the country.

The PM now faces having to persuade European countries to back her Brexit deal, with Spain, France, Denmark and Belgium said to have concerns, The Independent says.

A potential extension to the Brexit transition period could leave the UK in “limbo” until 2022, the i reports.

The Daily Mail leads with a police union chief’s plea for the public’s support in dealing with violent crime – following cases of bystanders filming attacks on officers.

The warning that criminals with “no respect for society” by the Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh is also the Daily Express’ main story.

The Metro, Daily Mirror and Daily Star report on the charging of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne with assault by touching after an alleged incident involving a woman on a train.

The arrest of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of financial misreporting in Japan tops the Financial Times.

The Parole Board’s decision to keep “black cab rapist” John Worboys in prison is The Sun’s front page story.

And a probe into allegations of medical negligence and fraud against the company behind Boots travel insurance is covered by The Times.