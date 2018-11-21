43,000 people in Scotland became homeless last year – charity

People lost their home every 18 minutes in Scotland last year, according to a new study.

Figures published by Shelter Scotland indicate 43,000 people, including children, became homeless in 2017.

The analysis follows a report by Shelter Scotland that homelessness applications rose in the country for the first time in nine years last year.

Across the UK, the number of people living on the streets rose for the third straight year, with 320,000 estimated to be homeless.

In its annual landmark review on homelessness, the housing charity combined official rough-sleeping, temporary accommodation, social services figures and Scottish Government homelessness statistics.

However, they suggest the true figure of homelessness is likely to be even higher.