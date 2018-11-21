American adventurer killed by isolated tribe on Indian island

An American adventurer has been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to shoot at outsiders with bows and arrows.

Dependra Pathak, director-general of police on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said seven fishermen have been arrested for helping the American visit North Sentinel Island, where the killing occurred.

The Sentinelese people on the small forested island are known to resist contacts with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.

Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government.

The American has been identified as John Allen Chau, who earlier described himself at a hotel as 26 years old and from Alabama.

He was apparently killed by arrows, but the cause of death cannot be confirmed until his body is recovered.

A tribute was posted on his Instagram account.