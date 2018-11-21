- ITV Report
-
‘Bali Nine’ drug smuggler Renae Lawrence released from Indonesian jail after nearly 14 years
A member of an infamous drug smuggling group has been freed from prison in Bali after nearly 14 years.
Renae Lawrence is the only member of the "Bali Nine" to have walked free.
She was the only woman among nine Australians who were arrested in 2005 for smuggling 8.3 kilograms of heroin from Australia to Bali.
The group's two ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by a firing squad in 2015, sparking international condemnation.
Five others had their sentences increased to life on appeal and another member, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died from cancer in May.
On Wednesday, 41-year-old Lawrence left Bangli prison in Bali and was swept into a waiting car through a scrum of cameras and reporters.
Maryoto Sumadi, the head of Bali’s justice and human rights office, said Lawrence will be deported to Australia within hours and will be banned from re-entering Indonesia.
Lawrence, who customs caught with 2.2kgs of heroin strapped to her body, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined 1 billion rupiah (£53,000).
She did not appeal and almost every year her sentence was reduced during holiday remissions that are customary in Indonesia for inmates with good behaviour.
Lawrence’s sentence was completed in May but was extended by six months because she could not afford to pay the fine.
At a trial in 2005, prosecutors said Sukumaran strapped the heroin to the others' bodies, ordered them to travel to the airport and promised them 5,000 Australian dollars (£2,800) when they arrived in Australia.