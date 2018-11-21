‘Bali Nine’ drug smuggler Renae Lawrence released from Indonesian jail after nearly 14 years

A member of an infamous drug smuggling group has been freed from prison in Bali after nearly 14 years.

Renae Lawrence is the only member of the "Bali Nine" to have walked free.

She was the only woman among nine Australians who were arrested in 2005 for smuggling 8.3 kilograms of heroin from Australia to Bali.

The group's two ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by a firing squad in 2015, sparking international condemnation.

Five others had their sentences increased to life on appeal and another member, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died from cancer in May.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Lawrence left Bangli prison in Bali and was swept into a waiting car through a scrum of cameras and reporters.