Bet365 founder Denise Coates enjoys bumper pay rise to £265 million in 2018

Denise Coates, the billionaire boss of Bet365, will have something to smile about after being paid £265 million this year as the betting firm reported another year of profits.

New accounts filed this week show that Ms Coates was paid £220 million in 2018, as well as half of a £90 million dividend, making her one of the highest paid executives in the world.

It trumps the £220 million she earned last year when she was recognised as the UK’s highest paid director.