British man accused of spying in UAE sentenced to life in prison

A British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates has been sentenced to life in prison, a family spokeswoman has said.

Matthew Hedges, 31, was handed his sentence on Wednesday at his third court appearance since his arrest in Dubai Airport on May 5.

Theresa May said she was "deeply disappointed and concerned" about the case and would be raising it with the Emirati authorities "at the highest level".

"The Foreign Office will remain in close contact with Matthew, his family and his lawyer," the prime minister told MPs.

"We will continue to do all we can to support them as they consider the next steps and we will continue to press this matter at the highest level with the Emiratis."