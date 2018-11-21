- ITV Report
-
British man accused of spying in UAE sentenced to life in prison
A British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates has been sentenced to life in prison, a family spokeswoman has said.
Matthew Hedges, 31, was handed his sentence on Wednesday at his third court appearance since his arrest in Dubai Airport on May 5.
Theresa May said she was "deeply disappointed and concerned" about the case and would be raising it with the Emirati authorities "at the highest level".
"The Foreign Office will remain in close contact with Matthew, his family and his lawyer," the prime minister told MPs.
"We will continue to do all we can to support them as they consider the next steps and we will continue to press this matter at the highest level with the Emiratis."
At Prime Minister's Questions, Tory MP Crispin Blunt told Mrs May she should make clear to the UAE that "if he is not released, I don't see why we should be committed to their defence".
Mrs May said Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was "urgently seeking a call with Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed".
Mr Hedges, a specialist in Middle Eastern studies at Durham University, went to the UAE to research his PhD thesis, where he was accused of spying for the British Government and arrested.
Mr Hedge's had been released on bail at the end of October and was staying in Dubai with an ankle bracelet monitoring his movements.
He had previously been held in solitary confinement for almost six months, his family said. They had raised concerns that Mr Hedges would not be given a fair trial as he has had limited access to his lawyer.