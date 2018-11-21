'Generational scandal' as number of child gamblers quadruples

The number of children with gambling problems has quadrupled to more than 50,000 in just two years, a study has shown.

Research by the Gambling Commission indicates there could be a further 70,000 children aged 11 to 16 who are at risk of developing problems among the 450,000 children who bet regularly.

It suggests more children placed a bet in the past week than drank alcohol, smoked or took drugs.

The findings, reported by the Daily Mail, were described as a "generational scandal" by the Bishop of St Albans, the Right Reverend Alan Smith, a vocal campaigner on the issue.

The watchdog warned that while children were gambling via new technologies, such as apps and online casinos, large numbers are making bets through more conventional means.

Writing in the newspaper, Gambling Commission executive director Tim Miller urged people to "sit up and listen".

He wrote: "While discussions about children gambling might conjure up images of kids sneaking into bookies or sitting alone on their iPad gambling on an online casino, our latest research paints a more complex picture.

"The most common activities that children gamble on are not licensed casinos, bingo providers or bookies. Instead we found children preferred to gamble in informal environments, out of sight of regulation - private bets between friends or playing cards with their mates for money."