Concerns over children’s mental health services

While services overall have improved, more must be done to ensure that children can get the help that they need, Anne Longfield said.

A new report by the champion for young people has laid bare some of the difficulties young people face in order to access services in England.

Only a “small fraction” of children who need mental health support were able to access services last year, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said, as she called for every school to have an NHS counsellor available for pupils.

Of more than 338,000 children referred to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) last year, only 31% received treatment within the year, the report says.

Another 37% were not accepted into treatment or discharged after an assessment, and a further 32% were still on waiting lists at the end of the year, it adds.

Central to the issue of access is funding, with local NHS areas spending an average of just 1% of their budgets on children’s mental health, Ms Longfield said.

The report sets out how children’s mental health services need an additional £1.7 billion a year.

Ms Longfield said that providing help when problems emerge in childhood would reap benefits as youngsters enter adulthood.

It would also help keep children in school and potentially steer them away from risks such as gangs, she added.

The report praises progress in some services but adds: “Yet the rate of improvement is highly variable and …the increase in capacity is not keeping pace with increasing demand.

“Less than 3% of children in England accessed CAMHS last year, a small fraction of those who need help.”

Figures released later on Thursday are expected to show a rise in the number of children with mental health needs.

The Children’s Commissioner report adds that of the children who actually enter treatment, only half did so within six weeks.

Data released on Tuesday showed that among adults seeking talking therapy for anxiety and depression, 89.1% were seen within this time frame.

As well as calls for additional money for the service, Ms Longfield added that there should be a large expansion of specialist treatment services made available to children.

Meanwhile she called for better lower level mental health services to “ensure easy access before conditions deteriorate”.

“This should include an NHS-funded counsellor in every school,” Ms Longfield added in the foreword of the report.

The Commissioner also highlighted areas which appear to be performing badly compared with others, with Ealing clinical commissioning group described as the “worst performing area” followed by Hounslow, Hammersmith and Fulham, Harrow and Hillingdon.

Other areas with poorly performing CCGs include Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Bristol, Bradford and Leicester.

“I welcome the progress that is being made in some parts of the country and pay tribute to hardworking NHS staff who are delivering improvements to the system,” said Ms Longfield.