France rugby team to wear rainbow laces in support of Gareth Thomas after homophobic attack

The French rugby team will wear rainbow laces for their match against Fiji in Paris this Saturday as a show of support for Gareth Thomas.

The former Wales captain, who played for French team Toulouse for three years, was a victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff last week.

Serge Simon, the vice-president of the French Rugby Federation, said the team were "all in with you in this matter".

"All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you've been victim of," Simon wrote on Twitter.