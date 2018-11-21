There will be frequent showers this morning, locally wintry over the hills.

The heaviest and most frequent showers will be over northeast England, Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland as well as south and southwest England.

Elsewhere there will be sunny spells and these will become more widespread as the showers gradually clear away.

Northern and western parts will windiest.

Temperatures will be a little higher than yesterday for most, but with highs of just 9 or 10 Celsius it will again feel cold.