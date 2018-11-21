Child gamblers: The signs to look out for and how to seek help

The number of children with gambling problems has quadrupled to more than 50,000 in just two years, a study has shown.

Research by the Gambling Commission indicates there could be a further 70,000 children aged 11 to 16 who are at risk of developing problems.

Matt Serlin, a Families Counsellor at Action on Addiction said gambling can be "traumatic" for families.

He said: "When a child has a problem with gambling it can be extremely frightening, confusing and traumatic for parents.

"It is important to remember that if a child gambles it does not automatically mean they are going to get addicted."