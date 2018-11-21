Human kidney successfully transported by drone in US

A test to deliver a functional human kidney to a patient by drone has been deemed a success. A team from the University of Maryland Medical Centre and the university's Department of Aerospace Engineering ran the test. The kidney was not healthy enough to be used in a transplantation but was available for research earlier in the year. Over the course of a day, the kidney was attached to ice and shipped more than 1,600 kilometres.

The drone was a DJI M600 Pro worth more than £6,200. Credit: University of Maryland

Once the organ landed in Baltimore, the team loaded it into the container and had it travel 14 separate missions of various distances and profiles. The longest of these was three miles, a realistic distance between hospitals in the area, and the top speed achieved was about 42 mph. Dr Joseph Scalea, a transplant surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Centre, said he wanted to "develop a better system of organ transportation".

The team who ran the test from the University of Maryland. Credit: University of Maryland

The doctor told ITV News: "Many times receiving a donor is just not fast enough, and then those life-saving organs do not get transplanted into my patient. "From the data, I can say that drone transportation is a viable option for the future." The "11cm x 5cm" kidney was given a biopsy before and after the four hours of testing, which included 62 minutes of flight time with the drone.

The team tracked the organ on their phone. Credit: University of Maryland