‘I am deeply indebted to them’: Gay rugby player speaks of his relief as campaign by teammates stops his deportation

A last-minute attempt to prevent the deportation of a gay rugby player has been successful.

Kenneth Macharia, who is a member of the Bristol Bisons, feared he would be persecuted if he was deported to Kenya.

But following a campaign by his teammates, the decision has been cancelled.

Speaking from Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre, Macharia said, “I am deeply indebted to them. I’m extremely grateful. They are wonderful people.

“I am surprised they went into all this effort for me. I’m blushing right now.”

Homosexual acts are illegal in Kenya, where they can lead to prison sentences of up to 14 years.

“I would like to stay because I want to have a normal love life, I want to have a normal life, and I do not want to be forced to hide who I am”, Macharia added.