Theresa May heads to Brussels under pressure to rewrite Brexit deal

Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to meet the European Union’s top official under pressure from Tory Brexiteers to secure further concessions.

The Prime Minister will meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for talks ahead of the special EU Brexit summit on Sunday.

She is under pressure to make changes to the Northern Irish backstop contained in the Brexit divorce agreement, making it clear how the UK can exit the controversial arrangement.

The trip to Brussels, and another potentially tricky session of Prime Minister’s Questions, come amid mounting evidence of tensions between Mrs May and the Democratic Unionist Party over the Brexit deal.

The Government caved in to a series of opposition amendments to its Budget-enacting Finance Bill in the latest sign that the DUP’s MPs would not support Mrs May’s minority administration.

Mrs May’s talks with Mr Juncker follow confirmation from Number 10 that the Government will look at potential technological solutions to keep the Irish border open.

Brexiteer ministers want her to press for clarity on how the UK can avoid or end the use of the backstop, which would require the whole UK to be in a single customs territory with the EU and force Northern Ireland to align with many of Brussels’ single market rules after 2020 unless an alternative is found.

Brussels has indicated that the withdrawal agreement, setting out the terms of the UK’s divorce from the bloc, will not be rewritten – although work is ongoing to flesh out the political declaration on the future UK-EU relationship.