May to return to Brussels on Saturday for last-minute Brexit talks

Theresa May will hold Brexit talks in Brussels on Saturday, just hours before a special summit is scheduled to sign off on the EU withdrawal agreement.

The Prime Minister announced the surprise move after a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Belgium.

Mrs May said: “We have had a very good meeting this evening.

“We have made further progress. And, as a result we have given sufficient direction to our negotiators, I hope, for them to be able to resolve the remaining issues.

“And that work will start immediately.

“I now plan to return for further meetings, including with President Juncker on Saturday to discuss how we can bring to a conclusion this process and bring it to a conclusion in the interests of all our people.”

The remarks came after suggestions from Brussels that the summit set to approve the draft withdrawal agreement on Sunday could be called off unless progress is made on finalising a political declaration on future relations, with one senior official saying: “We’re not there yet.”

Reports suggested that Germany’s ambassador to the EU had said the document must be finalised by Thursday or Chancellor Angela Merkel would not attend.

Asked whether the UK expected the summit to go ahead, the PM’s official spokesman said only: “A summit has been called, an agenda has been published and we look forward to attending.”

As talks went down to the wire, Chancellor Philip Hammond said that if the Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament it would unleash ‘political chaos’ and could lead to EU withdrawal not happening.

He told ITV’s Peston: “It’s clear that if the deal is not approved by Parliament we will have a politically chaotic situation.

“And, we don’t know what the outcome of that will be.

“And for those who are passionately committed to ensuring that we leave the EU on the 29th of March, 2019, one of the things that they are going to have to bear in mind is the possibility that in that chaos that would ensue there may be no Brexit.”

He added: “It could be no deal, but it could be no Brexit, we just don’t know.

“When we look at the economy, and the operation of the economy, getting a smooth exit from the European Union, doing this in an orderly fashion, is worth tens of billions of pounds to our economy.”

In other obstacles for Mrs May, Spain has raised concerns about the treatment of Gibraltar in the proposed text, while France is understood to be pushing for better rights of access to UK fishing waters.