MPs call for end to Westminster ‘political gender gap’ on anniversary of women winning right to stand to be MPs

A cross-party group of MPs has called for political parties to publish the number of women they put forward for election to end the “diversity deficit” in Parliament.

Several senior politicians signed a letter urging the UK Government to enact Section 106 of the Equality Act (2010) that would ensure parties reported their gender gap among election candidates.

The call comes in the week marking 100 years since women first gained the right to stand for election to the House of Commons.

Since the introduction of the Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act there have only been 491 female MPs – just 50 more than the number of men currently sitting in Parliament.

In Britain just one in three politicians are a woman.