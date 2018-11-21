People in US and Canada warned not to eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak

Health officials have warned people in the US and Canada not to eat romaine lettuce after an outbreak of food poisoning.

So far 32 illnesses from E. coli poisoning have been reported in the US, with 13 people being hospitalised, but nobody is thought to have died.

Meanwhile in Canada 18 people have been taken ill, with the same strain of bacteria as the cause.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US believes the source of the outbreak is romaine lettuce, and has warned businesses and consumers not to use or eat the leaf until the affected batch has been tracked down.