Police launch counter-terror investigation after two improvised explosive devices found at a north London flat

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have launched an investigation after two devices were found at an address in Harlesden, north London.

Police were called to an address in Craven Park this morning to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished.

The block of flats was evacuated and local road closures put in place whilst specialist officers assessed the two devices.

Initial assessment was that they were both improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The two devices were subsequently made safe and recovered from the flat and are now undergoing further forensic examination.

Further searches were also conducted in and around the block of flats and the area has now been deemed safe.

Officers remain at the flat where the devices were found as they continue to carry out enquiries.

At this early stage, officers are keeping an open mind as to how or why the devices came to be there.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.