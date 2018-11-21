Tennent’s visitor centre opens in Glasgow

A new £1 million visitor centre telling the story of the “cultural icon” Tennent’s Lager has opened in Glasgow.

Actor and Tennent’s fan Martin Compston was first in line to be shown round the Wellpark Brewery site in the east end of Glasgow.

Brewery bosses believe the new centre will become a popular destination for beer lovers and tourism leaders hope it will help Glasgow meet its goal of attracting one million extra visitors a year by 2023.

The centre features tasting, new and old artwork as well as Tennent’s artefacts including a 150-year-old bottle of stout brewed in Wellpark and discovered in a shipwreck off Australia.

Line of Duty star Compston took a break from filming the fifth season of the police drama to attend the launch of the Tennent’s Visitor Centre.