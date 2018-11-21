Tennis star Venus Williams settles lawsuit with family of 78-year-old man who died in fatal car crash

Tennis star Venus Williams has reached a settlement with the family of a 78-year-old man killed in a Florida car crash last year, court records show.

The case was closed on Friday and terms of the agreement between Williams and the estate of Jerome Barson, were not included in the documents.

Palm Beach Gardens police previously cleared both Williams and Barson’s wife, Linda, in the June 9 2017 crash which fatally injured Barson.

A police report said a third driver illegally cut off Williams as she tried to cross a busy six-lane road near her home, setting off a chain of events which ended with Linda Barson, 68, slamming into the passenger side of Williams’s SUV.