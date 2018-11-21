- ITV Report
The amazing moment a baby who was born deaf hears her parents' voices for the first time
This is the magical moment a seven-month-old baby hears her parents' voices for the first time.
Aida Little, who was born deaf because of a rare genetic condition, had her hearing restored after being fitted with cochlear implants by doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
A video of the precious moment, which was posted to social media, showed the infant smile and reach out to touch her mother and father as they spoke to her.
Aida was diagnosed with Waardenburg syndrome one month after she was born.
The condition can cause hearing loss or changes in pigmentation to hair, eyes and skin.
People with Waardenburg will often have very pale blue or different coloured eyes and distinctive hair colouring – such as a patch of white hair.
A surgical team gave Aida cochlear implants in October but the device was only switched on at a follow up appointment on November 13.
Cochlear implants are different from hearing aids, which amplify noise. Instead, the implant transmits a signal to electrodes in the inner ear that stimulate the auditory nerve.
The couple has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the cochlear implants.