UK Weather Forecast: Cold, bright and frosty for many to start Thursday. Cloud spreading west.

This Evening and Tonight:Showers in the west will clear by midnight, leading to a cold night with frost, patchy ice and pockets of freezing fog, especially through central parts. Eastern areas will become murky later with low cloud, mist and drizzle.

Thursday:Cloudy in the east with showery rain, most persistent in eastern Scotland. Elsewhere, cold and bright to start, but turning cloudier with heavy showers reaching the southwest by evening.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Often cloudy though still some sunshine, especially towards the west and northwest. Scattered showers, especially in the east but also the southwest where heavy, thundery and locally persistent. Less cold.