What the papers say – November 21

A variety of stories lead Wednesday’s papers – although Brexit continues to feature prominently. The Daily Telegraph leads with a significant move by Spain to drop its long-held opposition to Scotland joining the EU as an independent country, which could increase the likelihood of the nation breaking away from the UK.

Meanwhile a plot by Tory Brexiteer backbenchers to oust Theresa May has stalled – leading them to be compared to characters from Dad’s Army, the Metro reports.

The Daily Express carries the Prime Minister’s commitment to take the UK out of the customs union as she prepares to meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

A Government-backed report has found the number of children who are problem gamblers has quadrupled in two years to 55,000, the Daily Mail says.

An analysis by The Guardian has found support for populist parties – mostly on the far right – in Europe has risen threefold in the last two decades.

The Times leads with efforts by the UK and the US to block the appointment of a veteran Russian state official as the next head of Interpol.

The Financial Times leads with developments following the arrest of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosun, who is reported to have planned a merger between the Japanese carmaker and Renault.

The Sun has spoken to a terminally-ill man who survived an attempted murder plot by his cheating wife, her lover and the lover’s daughter, who shot him in the face.

An appeal to save a 13-month-old boy in need of a heart transplant leads the Daily Mirror.

The i leads with a study that suggests being exposed to cigarette smoke could lower the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease – although any benefit is vastly outweighed by other negative health effects.

And The Independent reports on claims by hundreds of terror attack victims that they are not receiving support for psychological trauma.