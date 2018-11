After a cold and frosty start for many, it will continue to be a bright day in the west.

However, in eastern and central parts of the UK, skies are going to cloud over through the day.

There will be fog covering the tops of the hills in eastern and central areas, and perhaps some light drizzle or the odd shower where the cloud is thick enough.

Wherever you are though, temperatures will be struggling again, with highs of only 10 Celsius (50 F).