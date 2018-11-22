Details of post-Brexit UK-EU relationship 'agreed in principle'

Donald Tusk has passed the agreement on to the EU 27. Credit: AP

The political declaration on the future relationship between the UK and EU has been agreed in principle, the European Council has said. Donald Tusk, the council's president, tweeted that a draft copy of the declaration had been sent to the remaining 27 EU member states. He said that it has been "agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level". The announcement clears the way for a special Brexit summit to go ahead in Brussels on Sunday, when leaders of the 27 remaining EU states are expected to give their stamp of approval to the declaration alongside the 585-page withdrawal agreement setting out the terms of the UK's departure.

Theresa May met with European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker on Wednesday in an attempt to finalise details of the political declaration. Downing Street has repeatedly made clear that agreement is needed on the future framework - setting out aspirations in areas like trade and security co-operation and believed to run to a few dozen pages - in order to press ahead with the legally-binding withdrawal agreement.