- ITV Report
Details of post-Brexit UK-EU relationship 'agreed in principle'
The political declaration on the future relationship between the UK and EU has been agreed in principle, the European Council has said.
Donald Tusk, the council's president, tweeted that a draft copy of the declaration had been sent to the remaining 27 EU member states.
He said that it has been "agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level".
The announcement clears the way for a special Brexit summit to go ahead in Brussels on Sunday, when leaders of the 27 remaining EU states are expected to give their stamp of approval to the declaration alongside the 585-page withdrawal agreement setting out the terms of the UK's departure.
Theresa May met with European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker on Wednesday in an attempt to finalise details of the political declaration.
Downing Street has repeatedly made clear that agreement is needed on the future framework - setting out aspirations in areas like trade and security co-operation and believed to run to a few dozen pages - in order to press ahead with the legally-binding withdrawal agreement.
As the countdown to Sunday's scheduled summit intensified, Chancellor Philip Hammond said that if the Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament it would unleash "political chaos" and could lead to EU withdrawal not happening.
He told ITV’s Peston show: “It’s clear that if the deal is not approved by Parliament we will have a politically chaotic situation.
“And, we don’t know what the outcome of that will be.
“And for those who are passionately committed to ensuring that we leave the EU on the 29th of March, 2019, one of the things that they are going to have to bear in mind is the possibility that, in that chaos that would ensue, there may be no Brexit.”
He added: “It could be no deal, but it could be no Brexit, we just don’t know.
“When we look at the economy, and the operation of the economy, getting a smooth exit from the European Union, doing this in an orderly fashion, is worth tens of billions of pounds to our economy.”