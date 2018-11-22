Brothers take on chilly challenge in memory of their mum

Two young brothers from Lancashire are braving the cold in memory of the mum they lost to cancer earlier this year.

Tom and Jack Mayoh from Darwen, who are 10 and eight, have set themselves the challenge of wearing shorts all winter to raise money for the East Lancashire Hospice.

Their mum, Louise, died of cancer in July aged 39 while under the care of the hospice.

The boys and their dad, Gareth, say they could never thank staff at the hospice enough for their kindness and care.

They set themselves the target of £1,000 but since their story appeared on Granada Reports, they have smashed through that total. You can check on the total here.