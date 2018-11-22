Fiona Bruce reportedly offered Question Time job

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce has reportedly been offered the job of hosting Question Time. Bruce, who would become the first female presenter of the current affairs panel show, could replace current host David Dimbleby next year, the Guardian reported. Dimbleby announced in June that he would be leaving the role in December after 25 years in the presenter’s chair.

Names tipped among his possible successors included Kirsty Wark, Emily Maitlis, Victoria Derbyshire, Nick Robinson, Jeremy Paxman, John Humphrys and Huw Edwards. A formal announcement could be made in the coming days, the Guardian said. A BBC spokesman said: “We are not commenting on speculation.” Reaction to the reports that Bruce could take the top job on the flagship BBC show was mixed. BBC and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine tweeted: “Inspired choice if so” while Sky’s Adam Boulton‏ congratulated Bruce, describing her as the “civilised choice”.

