First oil produced using new technology in field west of Shetland

Energy giant BP has used technology designed to maximise oil production offshore for the first time, as it began pumping oil from a new development west of Shetland.

The firm hopes to be able to get 640 million barrels of oil from the Clair Ridge, with production expected to peak at 120,00 barrels a day.

The new development is the second phase of the Clair field, which was discovered just over 40 years ago with an estimated seven billion barrels of reserves.

To get the oil from the site, which is 75 kilometres west of Shetland, BP used its enhanced recovery technology for the first time offshore.

The technique involved is called “LoSal”, with the energy firm having estimated its use could result in up to 40 million additional barrels being removed over the lifetime of the project.

Two new oil platforms, which are linked by a bridge, with pipelines to take away the oil and gas have been installed there, with BP having invested more than £4.5 billion there.