Today: Cloudy in the east with showery rain, most persistent in eastern Scotland. Elsewhere sunny to begin, but turning cloudier with showers reaching central and northwestern areas later in this afternoon.

Tonight: Generally cloudy across the UK, with drizzle and outbreaks of rain persisting in the north. Some heavy showers will develop in southwest England.

Friday: Generally quite cloudy, though a few brighter spells possible across northern parts of England. Scattered showers, especially near coasts. A risk of heavy, thundery showers in the southwest where a rain warning has been issued throughout the day.