Gibraltar leader says he is happy for direct talks with Spain over Brexit

But Mr Picardo warned on Thursday that the sovereignty of the British territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula is non-negotiable.

Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo has said he is willing to discuss directly with the Spanish government their bilateral relations after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

Spain has never dropped its claim of jurisdiction over the rocky outcrop, and its government has baulked at the possibility of its post-Brexit future being decided between London and EU authorities without direct Spanish involvement.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has threatened to vote against the planned Brexit agreement unless Spain’s misgivings are addressed.

Mr Picardo told Gibraltar’s parliament that as long as issues such as sovereignty, jurisdiction and control of the territory are off the table, he is happy to discuss close cooperation with Madrid.