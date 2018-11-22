Health Secretary Jeane Freeman wins top politician award

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has been named as Scotland’s Politician of the Year just five months after taking on the high-profile job.

Ms Freeman, a student communist who was later an adviser to former first minister Jack McConnell before joining the SNP, made a series of changes within weeks of being promoted to Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet.

She has set out a three-year action plan, backed with £850 million of funding, in a bid to ensure the NHS in Scotland meets a series of key waiting times targets.

She also announced NHS board debts were being written off with the Scottish Government as part of the introduction of a new medium-term financial framework.

Ms Freeman saw off competition from fellow Cabinet member, Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson to win the coveted title, which was awarded by The Herald newspaper.

Speaking after being given the prize at an awards ceremony at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House Hotel, she said: “I’ve come a long way from being a student communist, haven’t I, and it was a fine discipline to learn.

“One of the things you learn when you move on from that discipline is the point of politics is to make a difference, and the make a difference you have to get elected.”