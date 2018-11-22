Ibrahimovic: Manchester United made me feel like Benjamin Button

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed everyone told him not to risk his reputation by playing in England and how a successful spell at Manchester United made him feel young again - "like Benjamin Button". The 37-year-old Sweden forward made a high-profile free agent switch to Old Trafford in July 2016 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, initially on a one-season contract. Ibrahimovic produced a major impact with the Red Devils, scoring twice to help Jose Mourinho's side win the 2017 EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley, before then suffering a serious knee injury during the Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht. The veteran frontman, though, recovered full fitness and signed a contract extension, but eventually left United to join Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy during March 2018.

Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury during the Europa League quarter-final with Anderlecht. Credit: PA

Ibrahimovic recalled the advice he had received when the much-travelled former Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG, Inter and AC Milan forward was contemplating life in the Premier League. "When I went to England I was talking to different players that I knew well and trusted that would give me an honest opinion. From all of them everyone said 'do not do it' - they said it would not be good for my career because you put your whole career on one season," Ibrahimovic said. "If you do not do a good season, people will say the rest of the things you did before were useless because you didn't make it in England, but that triggered me and that's the challenge I wanted." Ibrahimovic added: "I went against everyone and said that's what I wanted to do. They thought I was too old, I was 35 and I made the Premier League look old.

The veteran frontman, though, recovered full fitness and signed a contract extension, but eventually left United to join Major League Soccer Credit: PA