‘It’s not a good deal’: Email blunder reveals doubts within the CBI about Theresa May's draft Brexit agreement

The Confederation of British Industry claims to be the 'Voice of Business'. Before the EU referendum, the vast majority of the 190,000 companies who are its members wanted Britain to remain in the EU.

But on Monday the CBI gave a warm welcome to the prime minister who plans to lead Britain out - and the draft deal she has negotiated.

The Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said: “It's not perfect, it's a compromise, but it's progress. It takes us back from the cliff edge, avoids no deal, charts potential path to future frictionless trade deal. That is progress, we should not go backwards."

Today the government and the EU updated their vision of their future relationship.

The political declaration is aspirational, lacks detail and isn't legally binding. The CBI issued a statement, welcoming it.

Josh Hardie, the CBI's Deputy Director General said "It appears that we're on the cusp on a much-needed agreement.

“This shows that a deal can be done and businesses across the continent will be watching this weekend's EU Summit closely.”

It added that “the progress made is a credit to both sets of negotiators. But hard work lies ahead“.

But the CBI also inadvertently sent ITV News internal emails which highlight a difference between the confederation's public views about the political declaration and those held inside the organisation.

The CBI's Head of EU Negotiations, Nicole Sykes, argued there was ”no need to give credit to negotiators I think, because it’s not a good deal."