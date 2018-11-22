Justice Secretary vows to ‘take on’ criminal kingpins in prisons

Specialist search teams will spearhead a new crackdown on drugs, mobile phones and weapons in prisons.

More than 100 expert officers are being drafted into adult men’s jails across England and Wales.

They will lead efforts to locate banned items fuelling violence as part of a drive by Justice Secretary David Gauke to “take on” criminal kingpins behind bars.

Officials say staff are locked in a “game of cat and mouse” with inmates, who are adopting increasingly inventive tactics to keep contraband hidden – such as hollowing out furniture or secreting it in electrical items.

Announcing the new measure, Mr Gauke said: “Dedicated search teams will be deployed across the entire closed adult male estate to effectively bust drug dealers and gangs who trade in contraband in prisons.

“The ability to have people who, day in day out, search cells, know every trick in the book, have seen it all before, is a big advantage.”

The Ministry of Justice is rolling out the units across more than 100 prisons after they were successfully deployed in eight high-security establishments.

The teams act on intelligence from mobile phone detection technology, using search dogs and other specialist search equipment to identify any banned items.

Evidence found through their searches will then be used to support disciplinary action or criminal prosecutions.