- ITV Report
-
Keir Starmer says he would vote Remain in a second Brexit referendum
Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has told ITV News he would vote Remain if there was a second referendum.
When asked by ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston what his position would be should there be another public vote on the UK's relationship with the EU, Mr Starmer said: "I'd vote Remain. I voted Remain first time and I'd vote Remain again."
Labour have not campaigned for a second referendum despite the idea of a People's Vote gaining momentum within Westminster and outside.
When questioned about Labour's stance, Mr Starmer replied: "We've got to take each decision as it comes. Unless the deal falls, then other options simply aren't available, so we've just got to sensible about how these decision are going to have to be made."