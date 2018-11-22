Leaning Tower Of Pisa is getting straighter

Italy’s famous Leaning Tower Of Pisa may have to be renamed as the not-so-Leaning Tower after it recovered several centimetres on its tilt, experts have revealed.

After more than two decades of efforts, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has become straighter by four centimetres and is in better structural health than predicted.

The 12th-century tower reopened to the public in 2001 after being closed for more than a decade to let workers reduce its slant.