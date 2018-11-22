- ITV Report
-
Leaning Tower Of Pisa is getting straighter
Italy’s famous Leaning Tower Of Pisa may have to be renamed as the not-so-Leaning Tower after it recovered several centimetres on its tilt, experts have revealed.
After more than two decades of efforts, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has become straighter by four centimetres and is in better structural health than predicted.
The 12th-century tower reopened to the public in 2001 after being closed for more than a decade to let workers reduce its slant.
By using hundreds of tons of lead counterweights at the base and extracting soil from under the foundations, engineers initially shaved 17 inches off the lean.
Ansa news agency quoted a consultant to the international committee monitoring the tilt, Nunziante Sabia, as saying that while the progressive recovery of tilt is good news, the overall structural health of the tower is more important.