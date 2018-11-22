MSPs to hear from defibrillator campaigner whose son died aged 10

A woman campaigning for public access defibrillators after her 10-year-old son collapsed and died will give evidence to MSPs.

Kathleen Orr began calling for more public places to have the life-saving equipment after her son Jayden Orr suffered a cardiac arrest while ice skating.

The keen skater, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, was training for the British Championships when he died on August 4 last year.

Now, his mother will speak in support of her petition calling for the Scottish Government to introduce a requirement for all new builds, or buildings which have been renovated or re-purposed, to have a public access defibrillator fitting to the outside.

The regulations would apply to buildings with a floorspace of 7,500m2 or above and would also require the devices to be officially registered.

Her petition gathered 200 signatures in support.