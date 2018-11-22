Nurse in serious condition after being 'stabbed by patient' in hospital car park

A nurse is in a serious condition after she was reportedly stabbed by a patient in a hospital car park.

Emergency services were called to Ailsa Hospital in North Ayrshire at around 10am on Thursday after the woman was attacked.

She is currently receiving treatment in hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland initially locked down the hospital and surrounding area while searches were carried out but the facility reopened around 1pm.

A force spokesman said: "The injured woman, was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

"Her injuries are described by hospital medical staff as being serious but stable. Her relatives have been made aware."