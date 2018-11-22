Parliamentary committee launches inquiry into bank IT failures

An influential group of MPs has launched an inquiry into IT failures in the financial services sector following a string of meltdowns at high street banks.

Earlier this year, millions of customers were locked out of their Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland accounts, there was a calamitous IT upgrade at TSB and the Visa card network crashed.

The Treasury Select Committee will examine whether banks can prevent any disturbance to services and if they are able to put things right if an IT failure occurs as both consumers and firms become increasingly reliant on technology.

The inquiry will look at the common causes of IT failures, the ways consumers lose out, and whether regulators such as the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority have the ability to hold the relevant people to account.