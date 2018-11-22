Patients to have faster access to medicines under new NHS deal

The NHS will save almost £1 billion on medicines next year under a new scheme fast-tracking “cutting-edge and best value medicines” through the approval process, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

The deal, which is being finalised with the pharmaceutical industry, will mean patients could have access to new medicines up to six months earlier.

The new Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing and Access will also lead to a more flexible and streamlined commercial process, which Mr Hancock said will make UK more attractive to investors.

He said: “This new deal will be good for patients, good for the NHS and good for the UK life sciences industry.

“Cutting-edge and best value medicines will be fast-tracked and we will cut our medicines bill by £930 million next year following tough but constructive negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry – money we can redeploy into better NHS services, alongside the NHS long-term plan.

“The deal will also ensure the UK remains an attractive hub for research and investment so the next generation of ground-breaking treatments can be developed here with patients benefiting earlier.”