Police condemn 'unbelievable' driver over damaged windscreen

Traffic police who pulled over a motorist attempting to peer through a severely damaged windscreen have expressed astonishment on social media.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said the Volkswagen driver was facing court action after being brought to a halt in Stoke-on-Trent.

Several people replied to an official CMPG post by asking what the male driver had hit, while another joked the man should have removed the screen and worn goggles.