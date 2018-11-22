- ITV Report
Police condemn 'unbelievable' driver over damaged windscreen
Traffic police who pulled over a motorist attempting to peer through a severely damaged windscreen have expressed astonishment on social media.
The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said the Volkswagen driver was facing court action after being brought to a halt in Stoke-on-Trent.
Several people replied to an official CMPG post by asking what the male driver had hit, while another joked the man should have removed the screen and worn goggles.
The CMPG post accompanying two pictures of the damaged screen described the late-night incident as beyond belief.
They said on Twitter: "We’ve just stopped this vehicle in Stoke he didn’t think it was too much of a problem.
"Vehicle prohibited from being driven any further, driver reported. Nope still can’t believe it."
Around four hours after the incident, the CMPG made further reference to the unusual stop after dealing with another errant driver.
A CMPG officer said on Twitter: "Vehicle stopped in the Stoke area driver had no licence or insurance, (but it did have a intact windscreen). Car seized and driver reported."